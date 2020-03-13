Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING), Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)?

The shares of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ING Groep N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ING is Outperform in its latest report on March 21, 2019. Societe Generale thinks that ING is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.61 while ending the day at $5.84. During the trading session, a total of 12.79 million shares were traded which represents a -170.3% decline from the average session volume which is 4.73 million shares. ING had ended its last session trading at $6.94. ING Groep N.V. currently has a market cap of $23.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.58, with a beta of 1.27. ING 52-week low price stands at $6.88 while its 52-week high price is $13.72.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.92%. ING Groep N.V. has the potential to record 1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.54 and traded between $1.40 and $1.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INPX’s 50-day SMA is 3.8900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.5800. The stock has a high of $80.10 for the year while the low is $1.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 781624.1 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.65%, as 596,770 ING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.98% of Inpixon shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.08% over the last six months.

Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile bought more INPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,176 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Inpixon shares by 394.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,511 shares of Inpixon which are valued at $9,240. In the same vein, Creative Planning, Inc. increased its Inpixon shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 444 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 836 shares and is now valued at $1,756. Following these latest developments, around 1.22% of Inpixon stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.