Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.86.

During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a -254.17% decline from the average session volume which is 524540.0 shares. CRF had ended its last session trading at $9.11. CRF 52-week low price stands at $8.31 while its 52-week high price is $12.21.

Investment analysts at Aegis Capital published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.20. Compass Point also rated HRZN as Upgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $10.50 suggesting that HRZN could surge by 21.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.66% to reach $12.20/share.

A look at its technical shows that HRZN’s 50-day SMA is 12.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.26. The stock has a high of $13.78 for the year while the low is $10.51. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 226.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Two Sigma Investments LP bought more HRZN shares, increasing its portfolio by 78.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Two Sigma Investments LP purchasing 101,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 230,155 shares of HRZN, with a total valuation of $2,494,880. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more HRZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,382,892 worth of shares.

Similarly, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares by 68.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 204,077 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 83,110 shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation which are valued at $2,212,195. In the same vein, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. increased its Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,253 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 187,789 shares and is now valued at $2,035,633. Following these latest developments, around 3.83% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.