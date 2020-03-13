Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM), Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.10.

During the trading session, a total of 2.98 million shares were traded which represents a -257.05% decline from the average session volume which is 835410.0 shares. CLM had ended its last session trading at $9.42. CLM 52-week low price stands at $8.50 while its 52-week high price is $12.55.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.77% to reach $45.03/share. It started the day trading at $29.04 and traded between $25.59 and $25.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENB’s 50-day SMA is 39.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.80. The stock has a high of $43.15 for the year while the low is $27.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -45.82%, as 18.19M CLM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.66% of Enbridge Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.21, while the P/B ratio is 1.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ENB shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 127,704,228 shares of ENB, with a total valuation of $4,779,969,254. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,177,108,648 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Enbridge Inc. shares by 1.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 60,861,817 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 701,586 shares of Enbridge Inc. which are valued at $2,278,057,810. In the same vein, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its Enbridge Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,031,631 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 44,952,210 shares and is now valued at $1,682,561,220. Following these latest developments, around 9.20% of Enbridge Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.