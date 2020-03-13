Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)?

The shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boyd Gaming Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Hold the BYD stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $8. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that BYD is Outperform in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that BYD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $38.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -21.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.02 while ending the day at $14.54. During the trading session, a total of 3.58 million shares were traded which represents a -193.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. BYD had ended its last session trading at $18.56. Boyd Gaming Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.12, with a beta of 2.11. Boyd Gaming Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 BYD 52-week low price stands at $18.51 while its 52-week high price is $36.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boyd Gaming Corporation generated 270.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.0%. Boyd Gaming Corporation has the potential to record 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Janney also rated REPH as Resumed on January 31, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that REPH could surge by 56.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.39% to reach $18.25/share. It started the day trading at $8.81 and traded between $7.69 and $7.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REPH’s 50-day SMA is 15.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.28. The stock has a high of $19.21 for the year while the low is $4.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.84%, as 1.22M BYD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.59% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 385.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more REPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 78,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,245,006 shares of REPH, with a total valuation of $17,853,386.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Recro Pharma Inc. shares by 19.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,018,862 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 165,862 shares of Recro Pharma Inc. which are valued at $14,610,481. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Recro Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,010 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 890,960 shares and is now valued at $12,776,366. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Recro Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.