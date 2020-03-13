Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)?

The shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $100 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Best Buy Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Strong Buy the BBY stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that BBY is Market Perform in its latest report on July 25, 2019. Goldman thinks that BBY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 73.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $55.20 while ending the day at $55.40. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a -61.4% decline from the average session volume which is 2.44 million shares. BBY had ended its last session trading at $65.37. Best Buy Co. Inc. currently has a market cap of $15.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.20, with a beta of 1.15. Best Buy Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BBY 52-week low price stands at $61.58 while its 52-week high price is $91.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Best Buy Co. Inc. generated 1.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.83%. Best Buy Co. Inc. has the potential to record 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is now rated as Sell. BMO Capital Markets also rated LTHM as Downgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that LTHM could surge by 32.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.07% to reach $9.11/share. It started the day trading at $6.835 and traded between $6.0611 and $6.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTHM’s 50-day SMA is 9.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.64. The stock has a high of $13.60 for the year while the low is $5.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.35%, as 22.41M BBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.49% of Livent Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.84, while the P/B ratio is 1.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LTHM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 547,904 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,160,771 shares of LTHM, with a total valuation of $188,965,685. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LTHM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,870,385 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Livent Corporation shares by 6.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,807,913 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 716,367 shares of Livent Corporation which are valued at $105,444,663. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Livent Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,580,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,979,351 shares and is now valued at $53,395,604. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Livent Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.