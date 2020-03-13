Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR), Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)?

The shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2016. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ARR is Hold in its latest report on May 03, 2016. Nomura thinks that ARR is worth Reduce rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.66 while ending the day at $13.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.96 million shares were traded which represents a -128.16% decline from the average session volume which is 857460.0 shares. ARR had ended its last session trading at $16.38. ARR 52-week low price stands at $16.00 while its 52-week high price is $21.15.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.91%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has the potential to record 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is now rated as Neutral. Needham also rated TSEM as Reiterated on January 22, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that TSEM could surge by 49.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.11% to reach $27.87/share. It started the day trading at $14.99 and traded between $14.12 and $14.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSEM’s 50-day SMA is 22.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.40. The stock has a high of $25.80 for the year while the low is $14.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.57%, as 1.33M ARR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.85, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 360.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Senvest Management LLC sold more TSEM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Senvest Management LLC selling -13,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,396,455 shares of TSEM, with a total valuation of $165,997,915. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more TSEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $158,267,845 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harel Provident Funds Ltd. decreased its Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares by 11.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,603,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -619,086 shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. which are valued at $91,009,989. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 291,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,887,885 shares and is now valued at $57,093,486. Following these latest developments, around 19.60% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.