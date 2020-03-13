Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM), Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)?

The shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $90 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Williams-Sonoma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Overweight the WSM stock while also putting a $77 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 29, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on July 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Gordon Haskett was of a view that WSM is Accumulate in its latest report on June 13, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that WSM is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $71.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $42.61 while ending the day at $42.62. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a -153.09% decline from the average session volume which is 858040.0 shares. WSM had ended its last session trading at $50.98. Williams-Sonoma Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.51, with a beta of 0.94. Williams-Sonoma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 WSM 52-week low price stands at $49.07 while its 52-week high price is $77.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Williams-Sonoma Inc. generated 155.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -105.88%. Williams-Sonoma Inc. has the potential to record 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.08% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.545 and traded between $1.10 and $1.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XCUR’s 50-day SMA is 2.3600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5700. The stock has a high of $3.84 for the year while the low is $1.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 209822.91 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -44.66%, as 116,116 WSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Exicure Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 424.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tybourne Capital Management (HK) … bought more XCUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tybourne Capital Management (HK) … purchasing 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,340,000 shares of XCUR, with a total valuation of $14,313,000. AWM Investment Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more XCUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,934,940 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ecor1 Capital LLC decreased its Exicure Inc. shares by 35.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,544,186 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,971,039 shares of Exicure Inc. which are valued at $6,911,163. In the same vein, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. decreased its Exicure Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 250,900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,888,888 shares and is now valued at $5,633,332. Following these latest developments, around 23.36% of Exicure Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.