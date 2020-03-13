Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)?

The shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2019, to Neutral the WES stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. UBS was of a view that WES is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Mizuho thinks that WES is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.05 while ending the day at $5.05. During the trading session, a total of 4.22 million shares were traded which represents a -88.47% decline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. WES had ended its last session trading at $6.70. Western Midstream Partners LP currently has a market cap of $2.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.43, with a beta of 1.44. Western Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WES 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $35.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Western Midstream Partners LP generated 99.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.61%. Western Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on July 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.94% to reach $52.85/share. It started the day trading at $34.69 and traded between $31.41 and $31.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFL’s 50-day SMA is 49.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.23. The stock has a high of $57.18 for the year while the low is $36.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.49%, as 13.57M WES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.92% of Aflac Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AFL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,332,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,500,173 shares of AFL, with a total valuation of $2,763,832,413. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,766,810,311 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,498,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -186,685 shares of Aflac Incorporated which are valued at $1,649,675,337. In the same vein, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,177 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,464,560 shares and is now valued at $534,106,396. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Aflac Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.