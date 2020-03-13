Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI), Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)?

The shares of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $180 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Rentals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Neutral the URI stock while also putting a $118 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $165. Standpoint Research was of a view that URI is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Argus thinks that URI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $175.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.54% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $83.0001 while ending the day at $83.23. During the trading session, a total of 3.4 million shares were traded which represents a -171.64% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. URI had ended its last session trading at $99.72. United Rentals Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 2.40. United Rentals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 URI 52-week low price stands at $97.90 while its 52-week high price is $170.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $5.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Rentals Inc. generated 52.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.89%. United Rentals Inc. has the potential to record 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.45% to reach $42.83/share. It started the day trading at $17.58 and traded between $14.695 and $14.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SU’s 50-day SMA is 29.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.48. The stock has a high of $34.87 for the year while the low is $18.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.96%, as 14.76M URI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.61% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more SU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -43,763 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,512,137 shares of SU, with a total valuation of $2,084,134,981. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more SU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,293,976,817 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Suncor Energy Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 46,257,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -154,519 shares of Suncor Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,276,697,009. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Suncor Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 237,929 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 45,617,902 shares and is now valued at $1,259,054,095. Following these latest developments, around 0.01% of Suncor Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.