Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)?

The shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Neutral the SHLX stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Mizuho was of a view that SHLX is Underperform in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SHLX is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.29 while ending the day at $9.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.89 million shares were traded which represents a -73.65% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. SHLX had ended its last session trading at $12.22. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $2.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.14. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 SHLX 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $22.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Shell Midstream Partners L.P. generated 290.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.03%. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $4.48 and traded between $4.105 and $4.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VEDL’s 50-day SMA is 7.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.45. The stock has a high of $11.18 for the year while the low is $4.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.16%, as 1.88M SHLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.60% of Vedanta Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 804.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AQR Capital Management LLC bought more VEDL shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AQR Capital Management LLC purchasing 600,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,976,125 shares of VEDL, with a total valuation of $19,553,141. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more VEDL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,345,503 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vedanta Limited shares by 303.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,161,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,626,035 shares of Vedanta Limited which are valued at $14,199,642. In the same vein, Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. increased its Vedanta Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 881,558 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,084,585 shares and is now valued at $13,695,723. Following these latest developments, around 2.68% of Vedanta Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.