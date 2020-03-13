Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)?

The shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Menlo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Buy the MNLO stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on September 07, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that MNLO is Hold in its latest report on April 09, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that MNLO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.49 while ending the day at $2.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a -204.47% decline from the average session volume which is 384200.0 shares. MNLO had ended its last session trading at $3.30. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.30 MNLO 52-week low price stands at $2.61 while its 52-week high price is $8.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Menlo Therapeutics Inc. generated 30.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.99%. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.93% to reach $51.62/share. It started the day trading at $30.97 and traded between $28.59 and $28.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMTD’s 50-day SMA is 46.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.37. The stock has a high of $56.37 for the year while the low is $30.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.79%, as 15.78M MNLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TD Asset Management, Inc. bought more AMTD shares, decreasing its portfolio by 0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TD Asset Management, Inc. selling 3,584 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 234,041,501 shares of AMTD, with a total valuation of $9,883,572,587. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more AMTD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,808,213,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares by 23.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,859,852 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,308,620 shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation which are valued at $711,991,550. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,365 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,873,493 shares and is now valued at $670,337,609. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.