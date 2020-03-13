Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)?

The shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $85 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 84. Citigroup was of a view that LYV is Sell in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Atlantic Equities thinks that LYV is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $78.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.80 while ending the day at $36.20. During the trading session, a total of 15.62 million shares were traded which represents a -386.76% decline from the average session volume which is 3.21 million shares. LYV had ended its last session trading at $42.01. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LYV 52-week low price stands at $40.90 while its 52-week high price is $76.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Live Nation Entertainment Inc. generated 2.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 63.53%. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is now rated as Hold. Atlantic Equities also rated WFC as Upgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that WFC could surge by 44.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.87% to reach $49.45/share. It started the day trading at $30.86 and traded between $27.12 and $27.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WFC’s 50-day SMA is 46.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.41. The stock has a high of $54.75 for the year while the low is $32.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.49%, as 43.40M LYV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Wells Fargo & Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 24.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… sold more WFC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling -55,156,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 323,212,918 shares of WFC, with a total valuation of $13,203,247,700. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,469,626,472 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Wells Fargo & Company shares by 3.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 175,621,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,019,164 shares of Wells Fargo & Company which are valued at $7,174,135,742. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Wells Fargo & Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,667,296 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 169,696,913 shares and is now valued at $6,932,118,896. Following these latest developments, around 78.23% of Wells Fargo & Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.