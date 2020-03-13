Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)?

The shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Buy the KTOS stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Noble Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. That day the Noble Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on August 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Goldman was of a view that KTOS is Neutral in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Noble Capital Markets thinks that KTOS is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.41 while ending the day at $12.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.56 million shares were traded which represents a -141.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. KTOS had ended its last session trading at $15.62. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 125.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.67, with a beta of 1.19. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 KTOS 52-week low price stands at $14.46 while its 52-week high price is $25.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. generated 172.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on October 23, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.05% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.21 and traded between $0.965 and $1.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRIB's 50-day SMA is 1.1100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3400. The stock has a high of $3.24 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 140879.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.00%, as 174,691 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.71% of Trinity Biotech plc shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 457.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought more TRIB shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchasing 139,692 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,002,572 shares of TRIB, with a total valuation of $4,293,678.

Similarly, Hunter Associates Investment Mana… decreased its Trinity Biotech plc shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,310 shares of Trinity Biotech plc which are valued at $2,115,685. In the same vein, Fondren Management LP decreased its Trinity Biotech plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 218,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 938,600 shares and is now valued at $1,342,198. Following these latest developments, around 11.20% of Trinity Biotech plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.