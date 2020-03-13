Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI), Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)?

The shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on July 02, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frank’s International N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2018. Deutsche Bank was of a view that FI is Hold in its latest report on October 10, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that FI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.05.

The shares of the company added by 7.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.66 while ending the day at $1.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -34.95% decline from the average session volume which is 743370.0 shares. FI had ended its last session trading at $1.85. Frank’s International N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 FI 52-week low price stands at $1.79 while its 52-week high price is $6.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Frank’s International N.V. generated 196.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -116.67%. Frank’s International N.V. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) is now rated as Positive. Needham also rated VIAV as Reiterated on September 13, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that VIAV could surge by 42.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.74% to reach $17.69/share. It started the day trading at $11.39 and traded between $10.09 and $10.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAV’s 50-day SMA is 14.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.36. The stock has a high of $16.35 for the year while the low is $11.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.49%, as 13.22M FI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.65% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.22, while the P/B ratio is 3.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VIAV shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 692,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,099,618 shares of VIAV, with a total valuation of $436,583,961. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VIAV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $318,740,980 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Viavi Solutions Inc. shares by 28.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,211,888 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,614,600 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. which are valued at $95,124,803. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Viavi Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 27,075 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,844,298 shares and is now valued at $90,276,291. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.