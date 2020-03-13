Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -22.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 7.16.

During the trading session, a total of 652926.0 shares were traded which represents a -273.4% decline from the average session volume which is 174860.0 shares. FPL had ended its last session trading at $5.15. FPL 52-week low price stands at $5.03 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.82% to reach $9.56/share. It started the day trading at $5.19 and traded between $4.8501 and $5.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCS’s 50-day SMA is 8.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.08. The stock has a high of $10.22 for the year while the low is $5.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.73%, as 7.98M FPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of Barclays PLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.82, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more BCS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -642,854 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,879,144 shares of BCS, with a total valuation of $114,569,409. Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… meanwhile bought more BCS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,048,297 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its Barclays PLC shares by 52.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,654,251 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,223,497 shares of Barclays PLC which are valued at $43,537,733. In the same vein, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its Barclays PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 508,326 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,443,036 shares and is now valued at $34,211,377. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Barclays PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.