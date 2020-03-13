Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.41 while ending the day at $4.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -181.33% decline from the average session volume which is 517070.0 shares. EBR had ended its last session trading at $6.22. EBR 52-week low price stands at $5.70 while its 52-week high price is $11.66.

The Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras generated 889.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Needham also rated ANGI as Reiterated on October 01, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that ANGI could surge by 57.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.66% to reach $10.95/share. It started the day trading at $5.16 and traded between $4.59 and $4.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANGI’s 50-day SMA is 8.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.31. The stock has a high of $18.62 for the year while the low is $5.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.90%, as 40.22M EBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 49.08% of ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 68.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 22.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Luxor Capital Group LP sold more ANGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Luxor Capital Group LP selling -1,507,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,828,637 shares of ANGI, with a total valuation of $77,208,182. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ANGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,895,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares by 4.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,556,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -312,547 shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. which are valued at $46,750,932. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,589,239 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,346,139 shares and is now valued at $38,117,971. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.