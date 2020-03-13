Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN), SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)?

The shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2018. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2018, to Hold the APRN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on May 04, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $3.50. Stifel was of a view that APRN is Hold in its latest report on February 14, 2018. Gabelli & Co thinks that APRN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.05 while ending the day at $2.31. During the trading session, a total of 862295.0 shares were traded which represents a -65.33% decline from the average session volume which is 521570.0 shares. APRN had ended its last session trading at $2.80. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 APRN 52-week low price stands at $2.01 while its 52-week high price is $18.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.66 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Blue Apron Holdings Inc. generated 43.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 72.89%. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.78% to reach $75.29/share. It started the day trading at $33.77 and traded between $26.04 and $26.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKYW’s 50-day SMA is 55.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.71. The stock has a high of $66.52 for the year while the low is $34.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1135866.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.25%, as 883,136 APRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of SkyWest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 413.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SKYW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 118,639 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,215,409 shares of SKYW, with a total valuation of $327,579,569. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SKYW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,527,628 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,272,488 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -35,395 shares of SkyWest Inc. which are valued at $193,970,955. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,802 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,844,820 shares and is now valued at $83,754,828. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of SkyWest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.