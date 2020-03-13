Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)?

The shares of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Biocept Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 02, 2017, to Buy the BIOC stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $1.20. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 19, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Aegis Capital was of a view that BIOC is Buy in its latest report on June 03, 2014.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.30 while ending the day at $0.31. During the trading session, a total of 12.44 million shares were traded which represents a 3.95% incline from the average session volume which is 12.95 million shares. BIOC had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Biocept Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 BIOC 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $2.11.

The Biocept Inc. generated 6.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -536.84%.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is now rated as Underperform. Wells Fargo also rated CDEV as Resumed on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CDEV could surge by 88.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 24.98% to reach $5.48/share. It started the day trading at $0.655 and traded between $0.41 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDEV’s 50-day SMA is 3.1300 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.4900. The stock has a high of $10.95 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.52%, as 25.99M BIOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.48% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -66.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CDEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,610,376 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,373,894 shares of CDEV, with a total valuation of $93,316,129. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CDEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,039,591 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares by 30.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,890,089 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,311,873 shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. which are valued at $23,439,511. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,382,762 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,464,754 shares and is now valued at $22,431,467. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.