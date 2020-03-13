Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.76 while ending the day at $0.88. During the trading session, a total of 622903.0 shares were traded which represents a -227.76% decline from the average session volume which is 190050.0 shares. AUG had ended its last session trading at $1.02. AUG 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $1.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Auryn Resources Inc. generated 2.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Auryn Resources Inc. has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.80% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.66 and traded between $3.24 and $3.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKCC’s 50-day SMA is 4.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.23. The stock has a high of $6.30 for the year while the low is $3.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 468213.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.39%, as 470,040 AUG shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 470.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.98% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.05% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.