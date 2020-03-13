Is It Crazy To Buy Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) And Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

The shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Underperform the SBH stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SBH is Underperform in its latest report on May 02, 2019. Jefferies thinks that SBH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $15.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.38 while ending the day at $9.63. During the trading session, a total of 2.44 million shares were traded which represents a -15.88% decline from the average session volume which is 2.11 million shares. SBH had ended its last session trading at $11.19. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.08, with a beta of 0.68. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 717.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SBH 52-week low price stands at $10.91 while its 52-week high price is $21.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. generated 67.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.51%. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is now rated as In-line. Raymond James also rated ERII as Initiated on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that ERII could surge by 49.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.00% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.28 and traded between $6.87 and $7.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERII’s 50-day SMA is 10.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.80. The stock has a high of $12.04 for the year while the low is $8.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.58%, as 4.35M SBH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.25% of Energy Recovery Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.67, while the P/B ratio is 2.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 191.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 21.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Trigran Investments, Inc. bought more ERII shares, increasing its portfolio by 32.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Trigran Investments, Inc. purchasing 1,224,454 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,990,344 shares of ERII, with a total valuation of $49,104,985. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ERII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,260,796 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Energy Recovery Inc. shares by 0.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,845,460 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,472 shares of Energy Recovery Inc. which are valued at $18,159,326. In the same vein, Sissener AS increased its Energy Recovery Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 960,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,300,000 shares and is now valued at $12,792,000. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Energy Recovery Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.