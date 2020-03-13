Is It Crazy To Buy PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) And Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR)

The shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Mkt Perform the PFLT stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that PFLT is Buy in its latest report on May 11, 2017. Keefe Bruyette thinks that PFLT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.71 while ending the day at $7.85. During the trading session, a total of 523790.0 shares were traded which represents a -174.68% decline from the average session volume which is 190690.0 shares. PFLT had ended its last session trading at $9.65. PFLT 52-week low price stands at $9.55 while its 52-week high price is $13.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.45%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has the potential to record 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. It started the day trading at $0.3465 and traded between $0.24 and $0.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTR’s 50-day SMA is 0.5800 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9500. The stock has a high of $2.90 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 41.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.83%, as 40.37M PFLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 39.95% of Frontier Communications Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FTR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -44.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -7,237,310 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,120,328 shares of FTR, with a total valuation of $4,934,097. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more FTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,275,136 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Frontier Communications Corporation shares by 28.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,050,839 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,400,659 shares of Frontier Communications Corporation which are valued at $3,273,504. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Frontier Communications Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 754,837 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,494,822 shares and is now valued at $2,972,699. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Frontier Communications Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.