Is It Crazy To Buy New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) And Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

The shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $6.25 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Maxim Group was of a view that NYMT is Buy in its latest report on February 21, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that NYMT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.04 while ending the day at $4.11. During the trading session, a total of 12.29 million shares were traded which represents a -66.35% decline from the average session volume which is 7.39 million shares. NYMT had ended its last session trading at $5.21. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.98, with a beta of 0.85. NYMT 52-week low price stands at $5.15 while its 52-week high price is $6.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.0%. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) is now rated as Underweight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated AINV as Downgrade on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that AINV could surge by 37.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.22% to reach $17.35/share.

A look at its technical shows that AINV’s 50-day SMA is 16.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.43. The stock has a high of $18.33 for the year while the low is $12.35. At the moment, only 1.87% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 685.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.79% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Apollo Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.