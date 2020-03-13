Is It Crazy To Buy La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) And Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

The shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that LJPC is Underperform in its latest report on February 12, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that LJPC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.75 while ending the day at $3.81. During the trading session, a total of 809810.0 shares were traded which represents a 29.58% incline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. LJPC had ended its last session trading at $4.81. LJPC 52-week low price stands at $2.30 while its 52-week high price is $13.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company generated 87.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.81%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has the potential to record -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on December 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Needham also rated ZYNE as Initiated on October 21, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that ZYNE could surge by 81.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.14% to reach $17.93/share. It started the day trading at $3.7599 and traded between $3.27 and $3.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYNE’s 50-day SMA is 4.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.46. The stock has a high of $16.47 for the year while the low is $3.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.58%, as 6.71M LJPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.56% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 653.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC sold more ZYNE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -23.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC selling -642,927 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,036,530 shares of ZYNE, with a total valuation of $8,675,618. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZYNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,936,958 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 5.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,385,843 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 72,346 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $5,903,691. In the same vein, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 341,031 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 436,262 shares and is now valued at $1,858,476. Following these latest developments, around 12.52% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.