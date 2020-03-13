Is It Crazy To Buy Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) And Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

The shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on July 26, 2018, to Outperform the GOOD stock while also putting a $21.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Boenning & Scattergood Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2018. That day the Boenning & Scattergood set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on March 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Hilliard Lyons was of a view that GOOD is Long-term Buy in its latest report on February 16, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that GOOD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.32 while ending the day at $13.37. During the trading session, a total of 517006.0 shares were traded which represents a -131.28% decline from the average session volume which is 223540.0 shares. GOOD had ended its last session trading at $15.78. GOOD 52-week low price stands at $15.65 while its 52-week high price is $23.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.5%. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has the potential to record 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. CapitalOne also rated EPRT as Initiated on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that EPRT could surge by 34.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.09% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.00 and traded between $17.08 and $17.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPRT’s 50-day SMA is 25.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.69. The stock has a high of $29.34 for the year while the low is $15.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.99%, as 3.01M GOOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.29, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EPRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 111.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,168,857 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,677,021 shares of EPRT, with a total valuation of $267,520,551. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EPRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,913,979 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.