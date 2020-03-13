Is It Crazy To Buy Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) And Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

The shares of Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1.25 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enservco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2015, to Outperform the ENSV stock while also putting a $2.75 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on September 08, 2014. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.09 while ending the day at $0.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.43 million shares were traded which represents a -61.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. ENSV had ended its last session trading at $0.12. Enservco Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 53.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ENSV 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $0.72.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.92% to reach $17.75/share. It started the day trading at $12.90 and traded between $11.00 and $11.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPMT’s 50-day SMA is 17.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.38. The stock has a high of $19.39 for the year while the low is $13.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.12%, as 3.28M ENSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.22% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 415.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GPMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 248,070 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,170,882 shares of GPMT, with a total valuation of $150,585,882. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GPMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,605,029 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 23.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,311,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 432,276 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $37,954,239. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,674 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,732,465 shares and is now valued at $28,447,075. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.