Is It Crazy To Buy Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) And Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

The shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $9 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diversified Healthcare Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -24.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.45 while ending the day at $3.47. During the trading session, a total of 3.12 million shares were traded which represents a -78.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. DHC had ended its last session trading at $4.75. DHC 52-week low price stands at $4.62 while its 52-week high price is $12.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.33%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has the potential to record 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Jefferies also rated BRX as Initiated on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that BRX could surge by 38.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.15% to reach $21.63/share. It started the day trading at $14.62 and traded between $13.09 and $13.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRX’s 50-day SMA is 19.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.77. The stock has a high of $22.74 for the year while the low is $15.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.01%, as 11.55M DHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.85% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.42, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 229,668 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,379,344 shares of BRX, with a total valuation of $844,567,854. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $537,144,558 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares by 25.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,080,208 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,529,209 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. which are valued at $292,820,588. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,604,424 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,703,495 shares and is now valued at $267,750,644. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.