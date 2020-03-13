Is A Downturn Overdue? TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC), ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)?

The shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TransAlta Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2019. National Bank Financial was of a view that TAC is Outperform in its latest report on January 23, 2019. TD Securities thinks that TAC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.92% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.28 while ending the day at $4.50. During the trading session, a total of 651310.0 shares were traded which represents a -23.63% decline from the average session volume which is 526840.0 shares. TAC had ended its last session trading at $5.55. TransAlta Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of 1.08. TransAlta Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TAC 52-week low price stands at $5.52 while its 52-week high price is $8.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TransAlta Corporation generated 333.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 288.89%. TransAlta Corporation has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is now rated as Hold. Raymond James also rated PUMP as Downgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PUMP could surge by 71.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.38% to reach $14.12/share. It started the day trading at $4.00 and traded between $3.02 and $4.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PUMP’s 50-day SMA is 9.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.82. The stock has a high of $25.38 for the year while the low is $3.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.29%, as 6.69M TAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.83% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -50.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PUMP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 516,461 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,091,734 shares of PUMP, with a total valuation of $105,923,590. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PUMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,587,760 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deep Basin Capital LP increased its ProPetro Holding Corp. shares by 104.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,099,827 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,096,759 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. which are valued at $35,914,485. In the same vein, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its ProPetro Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 744,695 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,021,135 shares and is now valued at $35,225,143. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.