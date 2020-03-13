Is A Downturn Overdue? Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD), IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)?

The shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $32 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Revolution Medicines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Buy the RVMD stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.82% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.53 while ending the day at $24.54. During the trading session, a total of 716029.0 shares were traded which represents a 22.86% incline from the average session volume which is 928160.0 shares. RVMD had ended its last session trading at $29.67. RVMD 52-week low price stands at $27.15 while its 52-week high price is $37.08.

Revolution Medicines Inc. has the potential to record -10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is now rated as Buy. Canaccord Genuity also rated IMAX as Downgrade on February 25, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that IMAX could surge by 53.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.74% to reach $23.15/share. It started the day trading at $13.88 and traded between $10.77 and $10.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMAX’s 50-day SMA is 17.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.23. The stock has a high of $25.75 for the year while the low is $14.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.47%, as 3.67M RVMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.27% of IMAX Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.24, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 777.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought more IMAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchasing 65,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,770,805 shares of IMAX, with a total valuation of $89,909,142. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more IMAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,979,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. decreased its IMAX Corporation shares by 5.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,246,177 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -227,063 shares of IMAX Corporation which are valued at $66,155,438. In the same vein, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. (… decreased its IMAX Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 331,459 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,246,426 shares and is now valued at $66,159,317. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of IMAX Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.