Is A Downturn Overdue? Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)?

The shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Polaris Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Buy the PII stock while also putting a $118 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on May 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 99. Wedbush was of a view that PII is Outperform in its latest report on May 02, 2019. Goldman thinks that PII is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 123.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $109.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $59.84 while ending the day at $60.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -27.84% decline from the average session volume which is 803570.0 shares. PII had ended its last session trading at $72.48. Polaris Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 1.43. Polaris Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PII 52-week low price stands at $70.11 while its 52-week high price is $104.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Polaris Inc. generated 157.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.98%. Polaris Inc. has the potential to record 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated KRA as Initiated on December 11, 2018, with its price target of $22 suggesting that KRA could surge by 64.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.45% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.86 and traded between $5.55 and $5.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRA’s 50-day SMA is 17.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.59. The stock has a high of $38.58 for the year while the low is $6.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.75%, as 1.43M PII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.71% of Kraton Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.58, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 297.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -45.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 153,256 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,617,401 shares of KRA, with a total valuation of $46,728,098. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,906,620 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Kraton Corporation shares by 0.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,664,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,397 shares of Kraton Corporation which are valued at $26,969,294. In the same vein, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… decreased its Kraton Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 359,784 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,338,774 shares and is now valued at $13,548,393. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Kraton Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.