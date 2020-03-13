Is A Downturn Overdue? Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)?

The shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golar LNG Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GMLP is Neutral in its latest report on November 07, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that GMLP is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.70 while ending the day at $2.75. During the trading session, a total of 645652.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.68% decline from the average session volume which is 616770.0 shares. GMLP had ended its last session trading at $3.36. Golar LNG Partners LP currently has a market cap of $202.1 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.37, with a beta of 1.32. Golar LNG Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GMLP 52-week low price stands at $2.56 while its 52-week high price is $13.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Golar LNG Partners LP generated 100.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.17%. Golar LNG Partners LP has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 21, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Rodman & Renshaw also rated KTOV as Initiated on February 16, 2016, with its price target of $10 suggesting that KTOV could surge by 98.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.39% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.31 and traded between $0.2376 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTOV’s 50-day SMA is 0.7100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7700. The stock has a high of $1.72 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1006149.18 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.98%, as 895,674 GMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.90% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 167.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -57.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more KTOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 142.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 40,141 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 68,265 shares of KTOV, with a total valuation of $40,959. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more KTOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,278 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its Kitov Pharma Ltd shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Kitov Pharma Ltd which are valued at $10,080. In the same vein, Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its Kitov Pharma Ltd shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,450 shares and is now valued at $6,270.