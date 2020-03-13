Is A Downturn Overdue? GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN), Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.67.

During the trading session, a total of 3.4 million shares were traded which represents a -135.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. GGN had ended its last session trading at $3.21. GGN 52-week low price stands at $3.00 while its 52-week high price is $4.74.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on September 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Rodman & Renshaw also rated OESX as Initiated on July 18, 2016, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that OESX could surge by 45.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.50% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.69 and traded between $3.25 and $3.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OESX’s 50-day SMA is 4.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.31. The stock has a high of $6.40 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 420062.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.25%, as 351,802 GGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.67% of Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.30, while the P/B ratio is 3.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 540.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The North Star Investment Management … sold more OESX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The North Star Investment Management … selling -43,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,047,285 shares of OESX, with a total valuation of $19,143,658. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more OESX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,951,639 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares by 7.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,463,670 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 97,200 shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc. which are valued at $6,923,159. In the same vein, Heartland Advisors, Inc. increased its Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 250,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 750,000 shares and is now valued at $3,547,500. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Orion Energy Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.