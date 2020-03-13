Is A Downturn Overdue? Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)?

The shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $30 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Focus Financial Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FOCS is Neutral in its latest report on June 06, 2019. SunTrust thinks that FOCS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.11 while ending the day at $17.64. During the trading session, a total of 982100.0 shares were traded which represents a -254.86% decline from the average session volume which is 276760.0 shares. FOCS had ended its last session trading at $21.59. FOCS 52-week low price stands at $19.05 while its 52-week high price is $39.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.76%. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has the potential to record 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. JP Morgan also rated CPLG as Downgrade on July 09, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that CPLG could surge by 69.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -35.97% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.78 and traded between $3.325 and $3.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPLG’s 50-day SMA is 9.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.35. The stock has a high of $14.23 for the year while the low is $5.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.10%, as 1.73M FOCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.09% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 277.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -50.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CPLG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -50,464 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,721,692 shares of CPLG, with a total valuation of $45,544,668. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more CPLG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,027,641 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares by 4.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,821,249 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -143,558 shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. which are valued at $22,457,142. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,760 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,514,322 shares and is now valued at $12,054,003. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.