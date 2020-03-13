Is A Downturn Overdue? Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)?

The shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloom Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $5. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BE is Neutral in its latest report on June 20, 2019. Raymond James thinks that BE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.66 while ending the day at $6.49. During the trading session, a total of 4.77 million shares were traded which represents a -40.75% decline from the average session volume which is 3.39 million shares. BE had ended its last session trading at $7.65. BE 52-week low price stands at $2.44 while its 52-week high price is $15.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bloom Energy Corporation generated 240.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -170.59%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.59% to reach $77.00/share. It started the day trading at $54.045 and traded between $47.20 and $47.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYNH’s 50-day SMA is 63.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.48. The stock has a high of $74.25 for the year while the low is $40.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.98%, as 6.62M BE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.88% of Syneos Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 622.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SYNH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 30,923 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,984,916 shares of SYNH, with a total valuation of $505,844,429. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SYNH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $505,745,729 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Syneos Health Inc. shares by 3.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,724,997 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 137,037 shares of Syneos Health Inc. which are valued at $235,978,560. In the same vein, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its Syneos Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,944,215 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,937,419 shares and is now valued at $186,085,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Syneos Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.