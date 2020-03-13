Is A Downturn Overdue? Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)?

The shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ACRE is Underperform in its latest report on December 15, 2016. FBR & Co. thinks that ACRE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 22, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.29 while ending the day at $11.30. During the trading session, a total of 640045.0 shares were traded which represents a -59.46% decline from the average session volume which is 401390.0 shares. ACRE had ended its last session trading at $13.57. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation currently has a market cap of $384.77 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.51, with a beta of 0.66. ACRE 52-week low price stands at $13.24 while its 52-week high price is $17.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Credit Suisse also rated ETRN as Upgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that ETRN could surge by 69.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.02% to reach $13.82/share. It started the day trading at $4.89 and traded between $4.23 and $4.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETRN’s 50-day SMA is 9.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.58. The stock has a high of $22.29 for the year while the low is $4.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.35%, as 33.36M ACRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.04% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ETRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 87,168 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,706,425 shares of ETRN, with a total valuation of $202,667,361. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ETRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $140,186,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,345,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 60,989 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation which are valued at $122,460,939. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 597,578 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,999,638 shares and is now valued at $112,957,444. Following these latest developments, around 20.33% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.