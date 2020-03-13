Is A Downturn Overdue? ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM), Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)?

The shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $43 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ABM Industries Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $45. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that ABM is Overweight in its latest report on September 11, 2017. Sidoti thinks that ABM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.16 while ending the day at $24.17. During the trading session, a total of 605917.0 shares were traded which represents a -60.4% decline from the average session volume which is 377760.0 shares. ABM had ended its last session trading at $29.41. ABM Industries Incorporated currently has a market cap of $1.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 0.74. ABM Industries Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 ABM 52-week low price stands at $28.00 while its 52-week high price is $42.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ABM Industries Incorporated generated 69.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.51%. ABM Industries Incorporated has the potential to record 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Argus also rated UTI as Upgrade on February 11, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that UTI could surge by 62.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.35% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.53 and traded between $3.94 and $4.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UTI’s 50-day SMA is 7.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.60. The stock has a high of $9.76 for the year while the low is $2.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 121136.27 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.93%, as 142,856 ABM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.57% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 267.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The 22NW LP bought more UTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The 22NW LP purchasing 75,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,324,966 shares of UTI, with a total valuation of $17,204,748. Pacific View Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more UTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,215,865 worth of shares.

Similarly, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares by 32.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,050,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 502,170 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc. which are valued at $15,172,583. In the same vein, Alexander Capital Advisors LLC increased its Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 218,426 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,983,509 shares and is now valued at $14,677,967. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.