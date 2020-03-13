Expensive Market, What To Buy? Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

The shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on September 03, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westpac Banking Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that WBK is Neutral in its latest report on August 17, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that WBK is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.59 while ending the day at $10.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a -128.41% decline from the average session volume which is 514030.0 shares. WBK had ended its last session trading at $12.40. Westpac Banking Corporation currently has a market cap of $40.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.07, with a beta of 0.85. WBK 52-week low price stands at $12.33 while its 52-week high price is $20.56.

Westpac Banking Corporation has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $1.565 and traded between $1.41 and $1.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OGI’s 50-day SMA is 2.4100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.0000. The stock has a high of $8.44 for the year while the low is $1.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.35%, as 11.99M WBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.16% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.56% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.16% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.