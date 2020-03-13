Expensive Market, What To Buy? The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The shares of The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 15, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The GEO Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on July 14, 2017, to Overweight the GEO stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2017. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on February 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that GEO is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2016. Canaccord Genuity thinks that GEO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.55% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.5298 while ending the day at $11.24. During the trading session, a total of 3.14 million shares were traded which represents a -132.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. GEO had ended its last session trading at $13.31. The GEO Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 1.23. The GEO Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GEO 52-week low price stands at $13.28 while its 52-week high price is $24.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The GEO Group Inc. generated 64.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.52%. The GEO Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Wells Fargo also rated VIAC as Resumed on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that VIAC could surge by 59.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.48% to reach $39.64/share. It started the day trading at $18.2999 and traded between $16.11 and $16.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 32.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.00. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $19.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.94%, as 32.56M GEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.67% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.34, while the P/B ratio is 1.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VIAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,812,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,080,569 shares of VIAC, with a total valuation of $1,207,872,803. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $733,529,967 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 3.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,969,865 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,075,903 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $663,728,378. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,025,435 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,552,038 shares and is now valued at $431,955,655. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.