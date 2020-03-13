Expensive Market, What To Buy? Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

The shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $23 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Latin America Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2016. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on October 05, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that LILAK is Buy in its latest report on August 10, 2016. Pivotal Research Group thinks that LILAK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 17, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.81 while ending the day at $9.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -152.72% decline from the average session volume which is 659500.0 shares. LILAK had ended its last session trading at $12.01. LILAK 52-week low price stands at $11.86 while its 52-week high price is $21.93.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.82%.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is now rated as Neutral. Janney also rated LIND as Initiated on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that LIND could surge by 64.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.28% to reach $18.80/share. It started the day trading at $8.00 and traded between $6.305 and $6.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LIND’s 50-day SMA is 15.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.58. The stock has a high of $19.29 for the year while the low is $8.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.95%, as 1.00M LILAK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.13% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.19, while the P/B ratio is 2.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 156.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ValueAct Capital Management LP bought more LIND shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ValueAct Capital Management LP purchasing 105,129 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,673,247 shares of LIND, with a total valuation of $43,711,639. Brown Advisory LLC meanwhile bought more LIND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,442,194 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares by 40.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,668,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,113,820 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. which are valued at $19,859,375. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,106 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,625,060 shares and is now valued at $19,338,214. Following these latest developments, around 27.60% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.