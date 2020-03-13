Expensive Market, What To Buy? LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

The shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LATAM Airlines Group S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LTM is Neutral in its latest report on September 27, 2019. Barclays thinks that LTM is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.465 while ending the day at $4.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a -110.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. LTM had ended its last session trading at $5.59. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. currently has a market cap of $2.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.34, with a beta of 1.30. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LTM 52-week low price stands at $5.55 while its 52-week high price is $12.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LATAM Airlines Group S.A. generated 947.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 127.03%. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -31.17% to reach $7.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.135 and traded between $1.69 and $1.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TH’s 50-day SMA is 4.8800 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.4100. The stock has a high of $12.11 for the year while the low is $2.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.97%, as 2.75M LTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.05% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.46, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 176.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -61.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.78% over the last six months.

This move now sees The LLBH Private Wealth Management LL… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,866,323 shares of TH, with a total valuation of $13,414,392. Private Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more TH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,808,294 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Target Hospitality Corp. shares by 18.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,393,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 365,933 shares of Target Hospitality Corp. which are valued at $11,203,686. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Target Hospitality Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.