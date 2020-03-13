Expensive Market, What To Buy? Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

The shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7.75 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Glu Mobile Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Overweight the GLUU stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. DA Davidson was of a view that GLUU is Buy in its latest report on September 25, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that GLUU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.93 while ending the day at $5.20. During the trading session, a total of 5.0 million shares were traded which represents a -32.92% decline from the average session volume which is 3.76 million shares. GLUU had ended its last session trading at $6.06. Glu Mobile Inc. currently has a market cap of $832.42 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 126.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.46, with a beta of 0.51. Glu Mobile Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GLUU 52-week low price stands at $4.11 while its 52-week high price is $11.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Glu Mobile Inc. generated 127.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. Glu Mobile Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge Research published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. JP Morgan also rated WWE as Downgrade on February 11, 2020, with its price target of $47 suggesting that WWE could surge by 42.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.37% to reach $56.25/share. It started the day trading at $36.00 and traded between $32.12 and $32.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWE’s 50-day SMA is 52.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.38. The stock has a high of $100.45 for the year while the low is $36.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.30%, as 9.66M GLUU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.70% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.96, while the P/B ratio is 9.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lindsell Train Ltd. bought more WWE shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lindsell Train Ltd. purchasing 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,036,138 shares of WWE, with a total valuation of $422,620,174. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WWE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $200,867,843 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,878,214 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,909 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $181,384,069. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,289,765 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,411,652 shares and is now valued at $112,792,964. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.