Expensive Market, What To Buy? Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

The shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $24 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Overweight the EPD stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $37. Goldman was of a view that EPD is Buy in its latest report on April 03, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that EPD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 25 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.26 while ending the day at $14.26. During the trading session, a total of 36.59 million shares were traded which represents a -370.92% decline from the average session volume which is 7.77 million shares. EPD had ended its last session trading at $17.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $32.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.86, with a beta of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 EPD 52-week low price stands at $13.88 while its 52-week high price is $30.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Enterprise Products Partners L.P. generated 410.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.56%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has the potential to record 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.54% to reach $64.08/share. It started the day trading at $36.175 and traded between $30.04 and $30.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSXP’s 50-day SMA is 58.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.20. The stock has a high of $65.22 for the year while the low is $35.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.96%, as 1.84M EPD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.66% of Phillips 66 Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.23, while the P/B ratio is 3.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 561.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more PSXP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -389,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,669,175 shares of PSXP, with a total valuation of $688,823,045. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more PSXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $465,261,869 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its Phillips 66 Partners LP shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,118,186 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,860 shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP which are valued at $169,535,773. In the same vein, Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its Phillips 66 Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,368 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,893,662 shares and is now valued at $157,328,403. Following these latest developments, around 74.44% of Phillips 66 Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.