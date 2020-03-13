Expensive Market, What To Buy? Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

The shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $9 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Annaly Capital Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Neutral the NLY stock while also putting a $9.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on September 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. UBS was of a view that NLY is Buy in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Nomura thinks that NLY is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.53 while ending the day at $6.64. During the trading session, a total of 35.51 million shares were traded which represents a -166.63% decline from the average session volume which is 13.32 million shares. NLY had ended its last session trading at $7.98. NLY 52-week low price stands at $7.87 while its 52-week high price is $10.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.54%. Annaly Capital Management Inc. has the potential to record 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.23% to reach $36.11/share. It started the day trading at $17.75 and traded between $14.59 and $14.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSB’s 50-day SMA is 28.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.60. The stock has a high of $33.70 for the year while the low is $18.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.94%, as 1.47M NLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.96% of Norbord Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 270.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.42% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Norbord Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.