Expensive Market, What To Buy? Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS), CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD)

The shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Overweight the WMS stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on December 20, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Citigroup was of a view that WMS is Neutral in its latest report on November 29, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that WMS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.77 while ending the day at $34.07. During the trading session, a total of 670936.0 shares were traded which represents a -71.38% decline from the average session volume which is 391480.0 shares. WMS had ended its last session trading at $40.98. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WMS 52-week low price stands at $23.86 while its 52-week high price is $51.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. generated 98.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 96.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has the potential to record -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. H.C. Wainwright also rated CRMD as Reiterated on March 26, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that CRMD could surge by 73.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.11% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.60 and traded between $3.64 and $3.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRMD’s 50-day SMA is 6.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.02. The stock has a high of $10.76 for the year while the low is $4.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.66%, as 3.75M WMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.20% of CorMedix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 262.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CRMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 114,304 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,576,021 shares of CRMD, with a total valuation of $8,195,309. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CRMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,581,945 worth of shares.

Similarly, Elliott Management Corp. decreased its CorMedix Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 833,374 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of CorMedix Inc. which are valued at $4,333,545. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CorMedix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,516 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 445,126 shares and is now valued at $2,314,655. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of CorMedix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.