Analysts Turn Mixed On Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI), Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

The shares of Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $55 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Universal Forest Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the UFPI stock while also putting a $57 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that UFPI is Buy in its latest report on August 03, 2018. Sidoti thinks that UFPI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.825 while ending the day at $35.86. During the trading session, a total of 631166.0 shares were traded which represents a -65.8% decline from the average session volume which is 380690.0 shares. UFPI had ended its last session trading at $42.85. Universal Forest Products Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.72, with a beta of 1.69. Universal Forest Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 UFPI 52-week low price stands at $29.00 while its 52-week high price is $58.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Universal Forest Products Inc. generated 168.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.92%. Universal Forest Products Inc. has the potential to record 3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Raymond James also rated FDUS as Downgrade on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that FDUS could surge by 42.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.86% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.30 and traded between $7.46 and $9.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FDUS's 50-day SMA is 14.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.12. The stock has a high of $16.46 for the year while the low is $11.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 246092.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.64%, as 269,816 shares were shorted. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 7.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 128.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.05% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.32% of Fidus Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.