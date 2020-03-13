Analysts Turn Mixed On Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV)

The shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2019. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Top Ships Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -99.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -32.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.106 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 3.31 million shares were traded which represents a -138.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. TOPS had ended its last session trading at $0.20. TOPS 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $18.80.

The Top Ships Inc. generated 3.56 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Wells Fargo also rated NAV as Downgrade on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that NAV could surge by 26.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.32% to reach $34.89/share. It started the day trading at $29.54 and traded between $25.1625 and $25.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAV’s 50-day SMA is 31.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.62. The stock has a high of $38.00 for the year while the low is $21.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.27%, as 2.12M TOPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.00% of Navistar International Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 882.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.02% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,729,960 shares of NAV, with a total valuation of $607,464,848.

Similarly, Templeton Global Advisors Ltd. decreased its Navistar International Corporation shares by 1.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,131,551 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -105,660 shares of Navistar International Corporation which are valued at $258,946,617. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Navistar International Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 140,790 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,847,547 shares and is now valued at $176,014,432. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Navistar International Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.