Analysts Turn Mixed On Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

The shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Outperform the PAA stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Piper Sandler was of a view that PAA is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Goldman thinks that PAA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.30 while ending the day at $6.36. During the trading session, a total of 9.89 million shares were traded which represents a -85.93% decline from the average session volume which is 5.32 million shares. PAA had ended its last session trading at $8.46. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. currently has a market cap of $5.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.39, with a beta of 1.12. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PAA 52-week low price stands at $6.85 while its 52-week high price is $25.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Plains All American Pipeline L.P. generated 82.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.52%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.96% to reach $2.65/share. It started the day trading at $1.30 and traded between $1.00 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAN’s 50-day SMA is 2.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.23. The stock has a high of $4.35 for the year while the low is $1.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 186084.18 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -68.64%, as 58,356 PAA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.25% of CVR Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 188.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.57% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,690,168 shares of UAN, with a total valuation of $20,311,319. Raging Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more UAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,432,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barclays Bank Plc (Private Bankin… increased its CVR Partners LP shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,025,252 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 189,696 shares of CVR Partners LP which are valued at $13,347,979. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its CVR Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 185,160 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,017,023 shares and is now valued at $7,632,344. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CVR Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.