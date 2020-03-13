Analysts Turn Mixed On EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM), Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

The shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $25 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EQM Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Outperform the EQM stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. UBS was of a view that EQM is Neutral in its latest report on August 06, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that EQM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.47 while ending the day at $9.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.23 million shares were traded which represents a -50.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. EQM had ended its last session trading at $12.51. EQM Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EQM 52-week low price stands at $7.65 while its 52-week high price is $47.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EQM Midstream Partners LP generated 15.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -90.24%. EQM Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.86% to reach $17.28/share. It started the day trading at $9.43 and traded between $8.08 and $8.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAVI’s 50-day SMA is 13.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.33. The stock has a high of $15.67 for the year while the low is $9.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.77%, as 11.18M EQM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.09% of Navient Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NAVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,626,123 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,396,166 shares of NAVI, with a total valuation of $307,658,944. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NAVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,976,125 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Navient Corporation shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,752,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,531 shares of Navient Corporation which are valued at $165,666,364. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Navient Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 528,699 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,171,517 shares and is now valued at $91,766,136. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Navient Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.