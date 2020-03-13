Analysts Turn Mixed On Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

The shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $30 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Builders FirstSource Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Buy the BLDR stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $31. The Benchmark Company was of a view that BLDR is Hold in its latest report on February 05, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that BLDR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.71 while ending the day at $14.76. During the trading session, a total of 2.98 million shares were traded which represents a -119.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. BLDR had ended its last session trading at $19.11. Builders FirstSource Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.56, with a beta of 1.89. Builders FirstSource Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BLDR 52-week low price stands at $12.50 while its 52-week high price is $28.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Builders FirstSource Inc. generated 14.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.0%. Builders FirstSource Inc. has the potential to record 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Atlantic Equities also rated AMD as Upgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that AMD could surge by 20.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.64% to reach $49.00/share. It started the day trading at $42.50 and traded between $39.00 and $39.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMD’s 50-day SMA is 49.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.40. The stock has a high of $59.27 for the year while the low is $22.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 74.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.00%, as 63.43M BLDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.44% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 134.98, while the P/B ratio is 15.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 66.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AMD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -15,066,095 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 106,265,270 shares of AMD, with a total valuation of $4,832,944,480. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,602,563,029 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares by 8.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 55,940,883 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,332,831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. which are valued at $2,544,191,359. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 37,346,197 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 46,162,302 shares and is now valued at $2,099,461,495. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.