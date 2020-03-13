Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC), Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

The shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $19 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wabash National Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $26. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WNC is Neutral in its latest report on February 02, 2017. Stifel thinks that WNC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 26, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.81 while ending the day at $7.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -107.6% decline from the average session volume which is 718210.0 shares. WNC had ended its last session trading at $9.22. Wabash National Corporation currently has a market cap of $415.5 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.95. Wabash National Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WNC 52-week low price stands at $9.15 while its 52-week high price is $16.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wabash National Corporation generated 140.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.59%. Wabash National Corporation has the potential to record 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cross Research published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) is now rated as Sell. Wells Fargo also rated AVT as Downgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that AVT could surge by 40.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.11% to reach $39.29/share. It started the day trading at $26.27 and traded between $23.22 and $23.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVT’s 50-day SMA is 36.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.97. The stock has a high of $49.03 for the year while the low is $27.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.56%, as 3.10M WNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.28% of Avnet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 902.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AVT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 74,394 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,906,064 shares of AVT, with a total valuation of $334,598,044. Pzena Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more AVT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $276,011,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Avnet Inc. shares by 3.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,922,611 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 318,052 shares of Avnet Inc. which are valued at $273,745,705. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Avnet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,587 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,715,195 shares and is now valued at $113,982,183. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Avnet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.