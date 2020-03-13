Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

The shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tidewater Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on August 10, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Iberia was of a view that TDW is Sector Perform in its latest report on May 27, 2016. Scotia Howard Weil thinks that TDW is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 04, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.05 while ending the day at $6.41. During the trading session, a total of 604379.0 shares were traded which represents a -288.39% decline from the average session volume which is 155610.0 shares. TDW had ended its last session trading at $7.46. Tidewater Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 TDW 52-week low price stands at $7.33 while its 52-week high price is $25.11.

The Tidewater Inc. generated 218.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.44%.

Even though the stock has been trading at $8.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.23% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.30 and traded between $6.98 and $7.28 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.81 for the year while the low is $8.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.91%, as 3.52M TDW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.66% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 251.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.93% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BRMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,016,933 worth of shares.

Similarly, Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by 90.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,174,613 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,825,387 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $81,073,127. In the same vein, Cerity Partners LLC decreased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,543,009 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,543,009 shares and is now valued at $51,336,002. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.